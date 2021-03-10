Military Order of the Purple Heart honors the family of Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department continues to honor and remember Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 18th.

Commander Flores and additional members of the Fort Industry Chapter 1981, Military Order of the Purple Heart presented the Stalker Family with a plaque to honor his memory.

“I told these gentlemen last time when Officer Dia was killed in the Line of Duty that I hope I never see them again,” recalled Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “Unfortunately that did not happen. This is just another way the community and the country can show the Stalker family we love them, we care about them and we’re never going to forget the sacrifice that Brandon gave for us.”

In total, the family received three awards Wednesday to recognize Stalker’s heroism and sacrifice to the community.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District for Ohio presented his mother and fiance with letters from the Attorney General of the United States, while Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz gave the family a proclamation from the city.

The gathering was well attended by TPD officers, including members of Officer Stalker’s role call.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, they did not speak on camera or at the ceremony.

Chief Kral says the department continues to support them in their time of need.

“They’re touched, it really lets them know the world is watching and the whole world appreciates what Brandon did,” adds Kral.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.