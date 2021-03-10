NFL Hall of Famer and Fremont native honored by Ohio legislators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A northwest Ohio native is getting recognition from the Ohio House of Representatives for a legendary career.

Charles Woodson was recently elected into the Football Hall of Fame and State Representative Gary Click (R-Vickery) is honoring the achievement with a bill designating the Route 20 Bypass in Fremont as Charles Woodson Way. Woodson played for Fremont Ross during his high school career and will be joined by local leaders and family for the announcement today.

He played for the University of Michigan in college, winning the coveted Heisman award in 1997, and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. He helped lead the Packers to become Super Bowl champions in 2011. He retired in 2016 after 18 seasons in the NFL.

