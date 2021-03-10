Advertisement

NW Ohio to receive more than $300M from COVID relief bill

Economic Rescue Plan
Economic Rescue Plan(AP Images)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is set to receive more than $300M from the newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan. In a series of press releases, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s (D-OH) office announced funding amounts for local cities and counties across her district.

According to Kaptur’s office, the American Rescue Plan will provide:

-$188M for Toledo

-$83M for Lucas County

-$3.9M for Oregon

-$7.86M for Ottawa County

-$14M for Erie County

-$530,000 for Oak Harbor

-$1.2M for Port Clinton

-$30,000 for Put-In-Bay

-$60,000 for Kelley’s Island

-$500,00 for Catawba

-$170,000 for Marblehead

-$18.5M for Sandusky

“The American Rescue Plan will provide vitally needed support for Northern Ohio families, communities, essential workers, and small businesses,” Rep. Marcy Kaptur said. “I fought for the inclusion of direct support to Northern Ohio cities and municipalities.”

The sweeping legislation allocates funding for state and local government, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, schools, small businesses, and more. Qualifying individuals will receive stimulus payments, including $1,400 checks for individuals, and increases for child tax credits and unemployment benefits.

President Biden is set to sign the bill into law by the end of this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
St John’s Jesuit boys basketball season ends due to COVID protocol
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory issued for area of Toledo
JolayStatin, left, and Yasmen Crow are charged for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in a...
Additional charges filed against women accused of Food Town purse robbery
Cpl. Karrie Houtz works as a dispatcher for the Wood Co. Sheriff's Office
Dispatcher walked student through CPR on Stone Foltz

Latest News

Officer Brandon Stalker's family stand with Commander Flores and additional members of the Fort...
Military Order of the Purple Heart honors the family of Officer Brandon Stalker
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer marks one year of COVID-19 in Michigan
Michigan COVID one year
HOPE Toledo announces expanded scholarships for Scott grads [FULL]
HOPE Toledo announces expanded scholarships for Scott grads [FULL]
Elliott Shooting
One person taken to the hospital after shooting on Elliott