NW Ohio to receive more than $300M from COVID relief bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is set to receive more than $300M from the newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan. In a series of press releases, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s (D-OH) office announced funding amounts for local cities and counties across her district.

According to Kaptur’s office, the American Rescue Plan will provide:

-$188M for Toledo

-$83M for Lucas County

-$3.9M for Oregon

-$7.86M for Ottawa County

-$14M for Erie County

-$530,000 for Oak Harbor

-$1.2M for Port Clinton

-$30,000 for Put-In-Bay

-$60,000 for Kelley’s Island

-$500,00 for Catawba

-$170,000 for Marblehead

-$18.5M for Sandusky

“The American Rescue Plan will provide vitally needed support for Northern Ohio families, communities, essential workers, and small businesses,” Rep. Marcy Kaptur said. “I fought for the inclusion of direct support to Northern Ohio cities and municipalities.”

The sweeping legislation allocates funding for state and local government, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, schools, small businesses, and more. Qualifying individuals will receive stimulus payments, including $1,400 checks for individuals, and increases for child tax credits and unemployment benefits.

President Biden is set to sign the bill into law by the end of this week.

