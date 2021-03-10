Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers to introduce anti-hazing legislation today

Criminalizing Hazing on Ohio's Campuses
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers held a virtual press conference Wednesday announcing the introduction of anti-hazing legislation.

State Senators Theresa Gavarone (R- Bowling Green) and Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) are sponsoring the bill to end hazing on Ohio’s college campuses, an effort gaining renewed attention following the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz over the weekend. Foltz died Sunday night after an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Thursday night.

Sen. Kunze said the goal of the legislation is to bring more transparency to any instance of hazing, increase penalties, and address the campus culture which allows it to continue. It would create a statewide standard to hold universities and organizations accountable across the board and require education on the dangers of hazing for all incoming college students.

Gavarone and Kunze said the bill is different from H.B. 310, known as Collin’s law, which passed the Ohio House in 2020 but fell short in the Senate. It was named after Collin Wiant, a victim of hazing who died in 2018. Sen. Kunze said that bill didn’t pass because it was broader, targeting bullying among K-12 students as well as anti-hazing initiatives. The new legislation eliminates the bullying component and the lawmakers believe that will make it more likely to become law. Senator Gavarone believes there will be bipartisan support for it and said her colleagues are disheartened by the news about Foltz.

The elected officials were joined by Kathleen Wiant, the mother of Collin Wiant, for the announcement. She recounted what she learned happened to her son during his time at Ohio University. She said Collin was beaten, waterboarded, and forced to take drugs. She has become an advocate for anti-hazing initiatives and said there’s no better way to honor the life and legacy of her son than to pass a law dedicated to protecting others.

