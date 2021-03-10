“OhioMeansJobs” virtual fair brings career opportunities to Wood County students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s hard enough trying to decide on what to do after graduating high school, let alone in a global pandemic.

Luckily, Wood County’s OhioMeansJobs has a virtual fair for Bowling Green, Elmwood, and Otsego school districts to provide upcoming graduates with a number of options through talk-backs and interactive breakout rooms.

The Wood County virtual fair will give students a glimpse into the fields of logistics, health care, manufacturing, digital technology, and the construction trades.

“Companies are expanding and staying here because of our workforce,” explains Mary Dewitt, Workforce Administrator at OhioMeansJobs Wood County. “I want to make sure that workforce continues so if we start out with our high school students to give them the options and the variety of careers that are out there, that’s what I want the kids to leave with.”

Here are just some of the companies that will be in attendance:

GKN Driveline

Toledo Electric JATC

Trainco Truck Driving School

Northwest State Community College

Nicole Paper & Supply

Carter Lumber

Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Manor

Owens Community College

Wyn Software

Dewitt stressed that in these times, expanding the scope of opportunities for these students is crucial to expand their horizon for lucrative opportunities in high-demand fields.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.