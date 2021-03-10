One year of COVID-19: Michiganders asked to light up the streets

LANSING, Michigan (WTVG) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are marking one year since the first coronavirus case was identified in Michigan.

Whitmer ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to mark the somber occasion and are asking Michiganders to light up the streets in remembrance of the lives lost to COVID-19. Residents are asked to illuminate their porch lights from 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight in a show of unity in the fight against COVID-19.

In an address to the state, Whitmer said every aspect of life has changed over the last year. She noted that in the face of immense challenges, organizations, businesses, and families banded together to keep Michiganders safe. Despite best efforts, the deadly virus took the lives of more than 16,000 Michiganders. Whitmer and Gilchrist released a video tribute in their honor, attached above.

