Scott HS graduates are heading to college (again) thanks to HOPE Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scott High School’s graduating seniors will be heading to college debt-free thanks, once again, to HOPE Toledo. The community organization made the announcement to students during an event on Wednesday. The program, which is part of HOPE Toledo Promise, aims to create generational change through access to education.

This is the second year in a row that HOPE Toledo has provided full scholarships to Scott High School’s graduating class. In 2020, they provided scholarships to all 108 graduates, 80 of whom took them up on the offer. The program also provided the opportunity for one part of each graduate to attend college on a scholarship. Twenty-three parents participated in the program.

HOPE Toledo Announcement HOPE Toledo holds an announcement event with Scott High School. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The requirements for the 2021 program remained largely the same as the previous year, offered to any student who enrolls in higher education and who fills out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and applies for the program. This year, however, access will depend on how long the student has been enrolled at Scott High School. Students who have been at Scott for four years will receive full access to the program, those who have been enrolled for fewer than four years will receive 25% less access per year (75% access for three years enrollment, etc.).

The program has been funded primarily by founder Pete Kadens but following the 2020 announcement, he said he hopes to engage the community in increasing donations so HOPE Toledo can send more Toledo seniors to college in the future. For the 2021 program, the ProMedica Foundation and other community partners were part of the funding effort. For more information and to get involved, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.