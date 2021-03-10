Sylvania Schools has no schools on the Ed-Choice List

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Schools says it has no schools on the Ed-Choice for the 2021-2022 school year.

That designation means students can no longer take state dollars to the private schools of their choice.

Andrew Duncan, principal at Whiteford Elementary said the school received the designation not because it was failing, but it scored low in the K-3rd literacy category.

“If you look at our last recorded grade card, we actually got a B as our overall report grade, but we serve a diverse and unique population,” Duncan said. “We have about 40 students in our English learning program whose native language isn’t English at home, so when they can’t score proficient on a state assessment, they get put on a reading improvement monitoring program and we do our best to serve these students.”

Duncan said teachers have worked tirelessly to close learning gaps.

“This is a huge burden, huge weight off of our shoulders, our teachers at Whiteford do an amazing job of meeting the individual needs of each student and going above and beyond and doing what’s best for students.”

