15-year-old charged in Wednesday night murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old from Toledo has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed one person while police officers were doing a suspect stop at a gas station.

Members of the Toledo Police Gang Task Force had a suspect pulled over in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3100 block of N. Detroit when a passing car fired shots just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 74-year-old John Troyer was shot inside his car at the gas pumps. He was treated at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Officers caught up to the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended near Wilson Place and Oakland, and the suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was booked into JJC on numerous charges, including murder and two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.

