Advertisement

Authorities asking for public’s help in locating felonious assault suspect

Paul Wyse, 31, is wanted on charges of felonious assault. He's accused of shoving someone...
Paul Wyse, 31, is wanted on charges of felonious assault. He's accused of shoving someone during an argument, causing the victim to hit their head, which lead to brain damage.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a felonious assault case.

Paul Wyse, 31, is accused of shoving a person during an argument, causing them to hit their head. The injury resulted in brain damage to the victim. The warrant issued for his arrest is entered as “nationwide.”

Wyse is a Black male, 6-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing 210 pounds. Authorities believe he has fled the Toledo area, and his location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866-492-6833, the United States Marshals Service in Toledo at 419-259-6286, or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look over the wreckage left after an SUV collided head-on...
Holland man taken to hospital after colliding with Springfield school bus
A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
Albon fire
Flames kept clear of businesses, homes in 80-acre brush fire
A cat has found itself stuck on top of a power pole in a west Toledo neighborhood.
Cat in west Toledo rescued from hairy situation
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

University of Findlay holding virtual Lifelong Learning Connections program
BGSU is hosting a recycling event for used electronics.
BGSU hosting electronic recycling event
A 16-year-old was injured during a drive-by shooting on Elliott Ave. in Toledo on Wednesday,...
West Toledo shooting leaves 16-year-old injured
Police investigating overnight shooting
Police investigating overnight shooting