Authorities asking for public’s help in locating felonious assault suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a felonious assault case.

Paul Wyse, 31, is accused of shoving a person during an argument, causing them to hit their head. The injury resulted in brain damage to the victim. The warrant issued for his arrest is entered as “nationwide.”

Wyse is a Black male, 6-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing 210 pounds. Authorities believe he has fled the Toledo area, and his location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866-492-6833, the United States Marshals Service in Toledo at 419-259-6286, or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

