BGSU hosting electronic recycling event

BGSU is hosting a recycling event for used electronics.
BGSU is hosting a recycling event for used electronics.(WMTV)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is hosting an electronic waste recycling day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the BGSU Ice Arena parking lot.

The university’s Office of Campus Sustainability has partnered with AIM Ecycling to provide residents of Bowling Green and the surrounding area a free, safe, and environmentally-responsible way to dispose of their unwanted and/or outdated electronics.

All electronics, except tube TVs & CRT monitors, will be accepted free of charge.

