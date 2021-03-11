BGSU hosting electronic recycling event

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is hosting an electronic waste recycling day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the BGSU Ice Arena parking lot.

The university’s Office of Campus Sustainability has partnered with AIM Ecycling to provide residents of Bowling Green and the surrounding area a free, safe, and environmentally-responsible way to dispose of their unwanted and/or outdated electronics.

All electronics, except tube TVs & CRT monitors, will be accepted free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.