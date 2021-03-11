Advertisement

Commercial vehicle crash closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike near Maumee

The right lane of the Ohio Turnpike is closed near Maumee for a crash involving a commercial...
The right lane of the Ohio Turnpike is closed near Maumee for a crash involving a commercial vehicle on Thursday, March 11.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lanes closures are affecting the eastbound turnpike after a commercial vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The crash is near gate 59 by Maumee, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Fire and EMS are on the scene, but injuries are unknown at this time.

A truck is on its side after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Maumee on Thursday, March 11.
A truck is on its side after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Maumee on Thursday, March 11.(WTVG)

Motorists on eastbound I-80/I-90 should expect lane closures past State Route 2.

