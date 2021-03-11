Commercial vehicle crash closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike near Maumee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lanes closures are affecting the eastbound turnpike after a commercial vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The crash is near gate 59 by Maumee, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Fire and EMS are on the scene, but injuries are unknown at this time.

A truck is on its side after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Maumee on Thursday, March 11. (WTVG)

Motorists on eastbound I-80/I-90 should expect lane closures past State Route 2.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.