Commercial vehicle crash closes lanes on Ohio Turnpike near Maumee
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lanes closures are affecting the eastbound turnpike after a commercial vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
The crash is near gate 59 by Maumee, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Fire and EMS are on the scene, but injuries are unknown at this time.
Motorists on eastbound I-80/I-90 should expect lane closures past State Route 2.
