“Conservation of Art” gives museum visitors a peek behind the scenes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The conservation of art is an art form to itself, and the Toledo Museum of Art is giving the public a peek behind the scenes to see how it’s done.

The “Art of Conservation” lets visitors see how priceless works are kept in pristine condition. The exhibit opened Wednesday.

“Often when people walk around the museum, you might see a piece that’s over 400 years old or thousands of years old, and if people wonder, Hey, how does that thing manage to be here for so many thousands of years and what do we do to take care of those pieces and make sure that they will last for another thousand years ... this is the opportunity for people to see the work that we do,” Suzanne Hargrove, Head of Conservation at TMA, said.

The exhibit will be presented Wednesdays through Sundays through the end of August in the Museum’s Canaday Gallery.

