Advertisement

“Conservation of Art” gives museum visitors a peek behind the scenes

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The conservation of art is an art form to itself, and the Toledo Museum of Art is giving the public a peek behind the scenes to see how it’s done.

The “Art of Conservation” lets visitors see how priceless works are kept in pristine condition. The exhibit opened Wednesday.

“Often when people walk around the museum, you might see a piece that’s over 400 years old or thousands of years old, and if people wonder, Hey, how does that thing manage to be here for so many thousands of years and what do we do to take care of those pieces and make sure that they will last for another thousand years ... this is the opportunity for people to see the work that we do,” Suzanne Hargrove, Head of Conservation at TMA, said.

The exhibit will be presented Wednesdays through Sundays through the end of August in the Museum’s Canaday Gallery.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look over the wreckage left after an SUV collided head-on...
Holland man taken to hospital after colliding with Springfield school bus
A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
Albon fire
Flames kept clear of businesses, homes in 80-acre brush fire
A 74-year-old man was shot at a Toledo gas station on Wednesday, March 10.
15-year-old charged in Wednesday night murder
A cat has found itself stuck on top of a power pole in a west Toledo neighborhood.
Cat in west Toledo rescued from hairy situation

Latest News

Houses in Toledo, Ohio.
It’s a seller’s market: House buyers frustrated as supply bottoms out and prices soar
TMA showcasing art of conservation
TMA showcasing conservation of art
Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier for trafficking victims to get their records cleared.
Ohio lawmakers to introduce anti-human trafficking legislation
Thanks to a collaboration between the Health Department and Mercy Health, 1,900 doses of the...
Lucas County making vaccination progress but supply not meeting demand