Damaged water line leaks into Scott Park neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homeowners in the Scott Park neighborhood had been noticing a steady stream of water constantly leaking from a nearby utility pole near the corner of Avondale and Shirley Ave.

Neighbors told 13abc the problem started in December 2020, with the replacement of the pole.

“It’s getting to be a mess,” said James E. Mitchell Jr., who showed 13abc the water streaming from the pole, creating a muddy sight down the street, carrying trash that flowed in front of his driveway.

“Nobody’s come out here and seen this problem,” adds Mitchell, who also mentions an increased water bill. Mitchell says he made multiple calls to the Water Department but felt like he was circling the drain.

“If this had been in Ottawa Hills this would have been over with yesterday,” remarks Mitchell. “Makes you feel like a second-class citizen. Folks just don’t care. Period. And it’s ridiculous.”

Other neighbors also noticed a severe change in water pressure, so much so they have difficulty showering and washing their hands at times.

“It’ll stop periodically, and it’ll come back. This was supposed to have been fixed when it first broke,” says Asia Wing. “When you can’t shower or do other things you need to do with water it’s very frustrating.”

The sign on the utility pole for AT&T prompted the I-Team to reach out to the company and see if they knew about the problem.

AT&T’s Corporate Communications team later sent the below statement to 13abc:

“A contractor of ours accidentally damaged a water line while doing work to replace the pole. Typically the utility locator identifies all utilities prior to any digging in the right of way but the line was not located prior to the dig in this instance. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Additionally, company representatives tell us the contractor is disputing with the Ohio Utilities Protection Service because of issues with the markings for the pole.

Wednesday evening, crews were seen digging up the sight, hopefully resolving the issues.

