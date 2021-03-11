Advertisement

It’s a seller’s market: House buyers frustrated as supply bottoms out and prices soar

Houses in Toledo, Ohio.
Houses in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Kayla Molander
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of low supply, potential home buyers are on the verge of giving up. According to Northwest Ohio Realtors, home prices in Lucas and Wood counties have surged more than 18% over the last year. Toledo-based realtor Rick Turner, with Key Realty, says he’s never seen the market like this in all his years in the business. He says the rise in price is due to fewer people listing houses for sale.

In the midst of the pandemic, people are hesitant to let strangers into their homes or to make major changes such as selling. And those who would typically be forced to sell if they couldn’t afford their property are protected under COVID mortgage relief measures. This has led to a drop in supply.

But demand is still high. Turner says he’s being contacted by a lot of out-of-town buyers - those who are looking to take advantage of Toledo’s low housing costs, relative to other major cities. And with the rise in remote work, Northwest Ohio is becoming more feasible for people who want to keep their job, but live in a more affordable area. Out of town investors are also keen to purchase houses to rent out later.

Turner says this has resulted in homes selling in a matter of days, or even hours, rather than the weeks it typically takes in this region. People are increasingly purchasing homes without a showing just based on pictures online.

Now buyers are telling 13abc that they’ll spend weeks searching, placing offers well above list price, only to miss out time and time again.

But as the vaccine rolls out and things to return to normal, Turner is confident that the market will fluctuate again as more people feel comfortable listing their homes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look over the wreckage left after an SUV collided head-on...
Holland man taken to hospital after colliding with Springfield school bus
A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
Albon fire
Flames kept clear of businesses, homes in 80-acre brush fire
A 74-year-old man was shot at a Toledo gas station on Wednesday, March 10.
15-year-old charged in Wednesday night murder
A cat has found itself stuck on top of a power pole in a west Toledo neighborhood.
Cat in west Toledo rescued from hairy situation

Latest News

A new exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art lets visitors see how priceless works of art are kept...
“Conservation of Art” gives museum visitors a peek behind the scenes
TMA showcasing art of conservation
TMA showcasing conservation of art
Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier for trafficking victims to get their records cleared.
Ohio lawmakers to introduce anti-human trafficking legislation
Thanks to a collaboration between the Health Department and Mercy Health, 1,900 doses of the...
Lucas County making vaccination progress but supply not meeting demand