It’s a seller’s market: House buyers frustrated as supply bottoms out and prices soar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of low supply, potential home buyers are on the verge of giving up. According to Northwest Ohio Realtors, home prices in Lucas and Wood counties have surged more than 18% over the last year. Toledo-based realtor Rick Turner, with Key Realty, says he’s never seen the market like this in all his years in the business. He says the rise in price is due to fewer people listing houses for sale.

In the midst of the pandemic, people are hesitant to let strangers into their homes or to make major changes such as selling. And those who would typically be forced to sell if they couldn’t afford their property are protected under COVID mortgage relief measures. This has led to a drop in supply.

But demand is still high. Turner says he’s being contacted by a lot of out-of-town buyers - those who are looking to take advantage of Toledo’s low housing costs, relative to other major cities. And with the rise in remote work, Northwest Ohio is becoming more feasible for people who want to keep their job, but live in a more affordable area. Out of town investors are also keen to purchase houses to rent out later.

Turner says this has resulted in homes selling in a matter of days, or even hours, rather than the weeks it typically takes in this region. People are increasingly purchasing homes without a showing just based on pictures online.

Now buyers are telling 13abc that they’ll spend weeks searching, placing offers well above list price, only to miss out time and time again.

But as the vaccine rolls out and things to return to normal, Turner is confident that the market will fluctuate again as more people feel comfortable listing their homes.

