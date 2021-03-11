Advertisement

Local groups bring Women's History Month educational opportunities

From libraries to colleges, Northwest Ohio brings awareness to Women’s History Month
Educational opportunities to learn more about women's contributions to our nation.
Educational opportunities to learn more about women's contributions to our nation.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What began in 1978 as a weeklong celebration has grown into a month-long tradition to honor women’s often-overlooked contributions to our nation’s history. And luckily, some local events are available to the public for unique and fun educational opportunities.

The Toledo Public Libraries are hosting walking tour podcasts, a virtual book club, and “to go” activities for children as well as an exhibit called “The American Woman and World War 2.”

Monroe County Community College has virtual events every day focused on specific topics, including today’s seminar on women’s health and Tuesday’s seminar on mental health for mothers and children during pandemic isolation.

Wendy Klinski said there has been a large increase this year in substance use, domestic violence, and suicide, and the speaker hopes to provide resources for mothers who may be struggling and feeling alone during this time.

“Between being mothers and working and just being a support, we try to be a support for everyone around u,s and I think sometimes pre-pandemic it was hard, but then you add a pandemic and it carries a lot of fear and anxiety with what happens in our world,” says Klinkski, Director of Behavioral Health Services for Catholic Charities of SE MI.

Another upcoming seminar is Women Generals in the Armed Forces, a group you don’t commonly hear from.

Speaker Dr. Fidelis Teresa D’Cunha of Wayne Community College shared that out of the 2.5 million women in the armed forces, only 63 of those are generals. So how do we support them? It all starts with inclusion.

“The first thing is awareness. The second, acceptance. The third, adaptation. So hopefully when people listen to the presentation they will agree. I have a lot of people who don’t, and they will receive it with the same passion I’m presenting it with,” says Dr. D’Cunha.

She went on to say that you can’t have diversity without inclusion and hopes to provide resources to expand that inclusion within leadership in the armed forces and beyond.

And the President of Monroe Community College stressed that anyone can attend these virtual events via Zoom, not just students. Thursday’s seminar will begin at 9 a.m.

