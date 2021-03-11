Advertisement

Lucas County making vaccination progress but supply not meeting demand

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 150,000 people in Lucas County become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine today but supply still can’t meet demand, according to health officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The department held its weekly update on the fight against COVID-19 in Lucas County Thursday. With phase 1D and 2B of the state’s vaccine rollout underway as of today, many more Ohioans are signing up to get their shots. The health department opened up additional appointments Wednesday night but those appointments were filled up in a matter of minutes.

Lucas County’s vaccination progress is fairing well in comparison to others. Over 18% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, whereas other communities are seeing less than 10% of their populations vaccinated. That will ramp up in the coming weeks when the Lucas County Rec Center is opened up as a permanent mass vaccination clinic in Maumee, though a start date has still not yet been released. The department estimates that the site will be able to administer around 20,000 shots each week, compared to the 2,000-5,000 shots currently being administered weekly.

The update comes as the state marks one year since Gov. DeWine declared a state of emergency. Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said the biggest takeaway from the last year of the pandemic is that the local community is resilient and was able to adapt to respond to the coronavirus crisis. He also hopes the experience serves as a reminder the country cannot rely on foreign supplies of medical equipment and PPE and said people ought to lobby to make sure those supply problems never happen again.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look over the wreckage left after an SUV collided head-on...
Holland man taken to hospital after colliding with Springfield school bus
A provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to...
Government to pay most parents with children every month under pandemic relief package
Albon fire
Flames kept clear of businesses, homes in 80-acre brush fire
A 74-year-old man was shot at a Toledo gas station on Wednesday, March 10.
15-year-old charged in Wednesday night murder
A cat has found itself stuck on top of a power pole in a west Toledo neighborhood.
Cat in west Toledo rescued from hairy situation

Latest News

Houses in Toledo, Ohio.
It’s a seller’s market: House buyers frustrated as supply bottoms out and prices soar
A new exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art lets visitors see how priceless works of art are kept...
“Conservation of Art” gives museum visitors a peek behind the scenes
TMA showcasing art of conservation
TMA showcasing conservation of art
Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier for trafficking victims to get their records cleared.
Ohio lawmakers to introduce anti-human trafficking legislation