Lucas County making vaccination progress but supply not meeting demand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 150,000 people in Lucas County become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine today but supply still can’t meet demand, according to health officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The department held its weekly update on the fight against COVID-19 in Lucas County Thursday. With phase 1D and 2B of the state’s vaccine rollout underway as of today, many more Ohioans are signing up to get their shots. The health department opened up additional appointments Wednesday night but those appointments were filled up in a matter of minutes.

Lucas County’s vaccination progress is fairing well in comparison to others. Over 18% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, whereas other communities are seeing less than 10% of their populations vaccinated. That will ramp up in the coming weeks when the Lucas County Rec Center is opened up as a permanent mass vaccination clinic in Maumee, though a start date has still not yet been released. The department estimates that the site will be able to administer around 20,000 shots each week, compared to the 2,000-5,000 shots currently being administered weekly.

The update comes as the state marks one year since Gov. DeWine declared a state of emergency. Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said the biggest takeaway from the last year of the pandemic is that the local community is resilient and was able to adapt to respond to the coronavirus crisis. He also hopes the experience serves as a reminder the country cannot rely on foreign supplies of medical equipment and PPE and said people ought to lobby to make sure those supply problems never happen again.

