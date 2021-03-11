March 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The last warm day is here. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Showers and a few storms are possible around mid-day to afternoon today. Tonight will be much colder with lows in the middle 30s. Friday will bring morning sunshine and some afternoon clouds with highs in the middle 50s. The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s on Monday with rain, freezing rain and possibly a little snow late day into Monday night.

