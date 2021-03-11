Advertisement

Owens CC announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

Owens Community College
Owens Community College(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College announced on Wednesday plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

Details are being finalized, but multiple ceremonies are planned for Friday, May 14.

RSVPs will be required for the ceremonies. The number of guests per graduate will be limited, and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

Some individual programs will host separate, traditional events in lieu of participation in the College-wide ceremonies. More information on those events will be forthcoming.

The college also said it will reach out to 2020 graduates who had their commencements canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in the 2021 event.

If public health conditions change, the plans for the commencement could change as well. For more information, visit www.owens.edu/commencement.

