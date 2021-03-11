Advertisement

Police searching for suspects after 15-year-old dies in shooting

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, and Toledo Police are still searching for a suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. for a person shot. The victim had been taken there by an unrelated person.

The teenager was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

Police found a crime scene behind a residence in the 300 block of E. Central.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

