Police searching for suspects after 15-year-old dies in shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, and Toledo Police are still searching for a suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. for a person shot. The victim had been taken there by an unrelated person.

The teenager was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

Police found a crime scene behind a residence in the 300 block of E. Central.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.