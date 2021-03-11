Advertisement

University of Findlay holding virtual Lifelong Learning Connections program

(WTVG)
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay has announced its lineup for the spring sessions of its Lifelong Learning Connections program.

The programs are a flexible learning experience for people ages 50 and older. This year, the format shifts to all-virtual and will be held at no cost. The classes will be held on April 6, 13, and 20.

Expert instructors, including University faculty and staff as well as members of the community, will present various topics. Participants may choose their level of involvement by attending as many sessions as they wish throughout the three days of events.

To register for this spring’s Lifelong Learning Connections, visit the Lifelong Learning Connections at the University of Findlay webpage. If you have questions relating to the event, please contact the Office of Alumni, Parents, and Friends at alumni@findlay.edu or 419-434-4516.

The schedule of events can be found at this link.

