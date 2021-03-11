Advertisement

West Toledo shooting leaves 16-year-old injured

A 16-year-old was injured during a drive-by shooting on Elliott Ave. in Toledo on Wednesday,...
A 16-year-old was injured during a drive-by shooting on Elliott Ave. in Toledo on Wednesday, March 11.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Toledo while standing in the 2000 block of Elliott Ave.

The victim was standing in front of an abandoned house on Elliott with a group of people when two cars passed by. One of the cars began shooting at the group, and the victim was struck by a bullet.

A private auto transported the victim to the hospital with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named as police continue to investigate the shooting.

