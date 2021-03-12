Advertisement

Catholic Sisters of Toledo are fighting hunger by “Stuffing the Truck”

By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is still a major need to help the hungry in our community, and the Catholic Sisters of Northwest Ohio have come together to help fight hunger by “Stuffing the Truck” on Friday.

The sisters will be at the Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee from until 6 p.m. collecting non-perishable items through the drive-thru fundraiser. You purchase items from the store or bring some from home and help the thousands of Northwest Ohioans who may be going to bed hungry at night.

Sister Sally Marie of The Sisters of Notre Dame shared that their hearts for service started from their founder sharing a sandwich with a child, leading by example in faith and service, and she says, especially during a global pandemic, we’re called to do just that.

“We need to care for each other. We’re not just here for ourselves, and this is a great way to do that. And when a person is hungry, a lot of other things fall by the wayside, so we can do that by coming out and ‘Stuff the Truck,’” Sister Sally Marie said.

Stuff the Truck

Time: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH 43537

