Advertisement

Motorists stop traffic as child wanders away from daycare facility

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mother is outraged at a local daycare center after her 3-year-old daughter was found in the middle of traffic.

The mother says drivers hit their brakes and parked their vehicles sideways to stop traffic on Jackman Rd. in fear that the little girl might get hit.

Colleen Cantrill said the incident happened Monday at Educare Academy on Jackman.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I felt like my heart was going to come out of my chest. I’m still shook and up about it. I can’t believe that somebody I put my trust into can’t even be honest and tell me what really happened.”

Cantrill said she read about what really happened on a Facebook post of Dominic Okdie, who found the child.

“We picked her up and we walked up to the daycare and then we went up to the door, started pounding on it,” Okdie said. “A daycare employee answered and we handed her the child.”

The daycare said they were already looking for the child and notified the parent as soon as she was found.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has allegedly left a child unsupervised.

According to a Center Licensing Report from Job and Family Services, the same little girl was found unattended outside the building in the parking lot for less than five minutes during a restroom break in January.

Cantrill said she wants the daycare to lose their license.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

Protesters in Toledo, OH, mark one year since the death of Breonna Taylor
Toledoans demand justice one year after shooting of Breonna Taylor
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
Governor DeWine’s visit to NW Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
3/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo