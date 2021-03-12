County fairs a “go” in Ohio for 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we approach the summer season, and events start back up, one of the most recent announcements was that county fairs are a “go”.

Jeff Cole is the President of the Hancock County Agricultural Society. He tells 13abc, “We’re going to try to pull off as much of a traditional fair as possible, but the expectation should be that there are going to be some changes.”

Earlier this week, Cole announced the fair will happen this year.

“Quite frankly, I think the community is ready for a good old fashion county fair. Get out, get around and see people,” says Cole.

One of the rules released Thursday includes only allowing 30% capacity in grandstands. Cole says, “To only be able to have 30% will present some challenges to the feasibility of going forward with some of those events.”

Here in Lucas County, that is one rule that will not be a problem. But with all the other guidelines, this year’s fair will still look different than pre-COVID fairs.

Shane Warner, President of the Lucas County Fairgrounds says, “Planning is a little different, we have multiple options, multiple plans just in case. Depending on what happens, we’re working with the health department and county commissioners to make sure that everyone’s safe and healthy.”

Last year, the Lucas County Fair was scaled-down, but still happened. This year, with COVID-19 still affecting public events, warner says you’ll still see precautions in place.

“We’ll obviously have more hand sanitizing and hand washing stations, and then we’ll see what the orders are at the time to know exactly what the changes are,” Warner says.

You can find the full document of guidelines here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/County-Fairs.pdf

The following are the 2021 County Fair dates as announced so far, in chronological order (source: https://agri.ohio.gov):

Paulding County: June 12 - 19

Putnam County: June 21 - 26

Lucas County: July 12 - 18

Ottawa County: July 19 - 25

Seneca County: July 26 - August 1

Wood County: August 2 - 9

Erie County: August 10 - 15

Henry County: August 12 - 19

Huron County: August 16 - 21

Allen County: August 20 - 28

Defiance County: August 21 - 28

Sandusky County: August 24 - 29

Hancock County: September 1 - 6

Fulton County: September 3 - 9

Hardin County: September 7 - 12

Williams County: September 11 - 18

Wyandot County: September 13 - 18

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.