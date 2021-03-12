Dwindling COVID cases give Springfield students hope for return to full-time in-person learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some area schools are starting to see some very promising signs in the number of COVID cases.

This week there were no new adult cases and only one new student case of COVID at Springfield Schools.

This comes as elementary students finish their first full week of in-person learning.

Kristie DiSalle is a fourth-grade teacher at Dorr Elementary and says “Having 25 students excited to be here every single day and learn. To see each other, to interact with each other.”

Now that teachers in Lucas County have received the second dose of their COVID vaccine, the edge of fear has eased. “I think a lot of people have breathed a sigh of relief. Of course, we’re all doing those things like washing our hands and keeping our distance but the vaccination really eases a lot of anxieties that teachers were having.”

The kids aren’t vaccinated, so there are still strict social distancing protocols in place. Cheri Copeland-Shull is the Principal of Dorr Elementary and says “That means things like the bathroom, and the cafeteria and recess. We have students in zones in recess so they can only play with students in their class.”

But reducing COVID cases also means Jr. and Sr. High students can look forward to coming back full-time in person as well. “Having my own kids at the high school they’re anxious to get back. So if we do a good job at the elementary that means our high school students get to go back as well.”

At last check, if things continue to go well with elementary students, then middle school and high school students will return full time in person after Spring Break in the first or second week of April.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.