Ohio counties receive money for COVID vaccination transportation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing extra funding to help local transit agencies and health departments to ensure all eligible Ohioans can get to vaccination sites.

“We want to make sure all Ohioans who want the vaccine have equal ability to get the vaccine,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Equity includes having access to transportation services.”

The Rides for Community Immunity program will provide $7 million distributed across all 88 counties to help get Ohio’s most vulnerable populations transportation to vaccine locations. For the 70 counties that have public transit programs, ODOT will be awarding the funds directly to public transit agencies. In the 18 counties that do not have transit service the funding will be given to the county health department and can be used for purchased transportation services.

Lucas County JoRita Fox has relied on public transit for decades. She encourages anyone who can’t get themselves to a vaccine clinic to utilize any program launched by public transit agencies in their communities.

“Public transportation is very important, especially for those of us who have disabilities and can’t drive,” Fox said. " We definitely need to get everyone vaccinated so we can go out and reclaim our lives.”

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning says the public transit systems will have to provide documentation to the state to prove they’re using the money appropriately, Money that he said will be well spent.

“We know that transit funding is finite,” Bruning said. “It’s not like anybody is floating around with pots of money waiting to be spent. Everybody has funding challenges and funding needs, including here at ODOT. But we know this is a very important thing. That’s why we’re so happy and proud to be able to offer this assistance where we can.”

Funding will be distributed based on the most recent U.S. Census data and will not require any type of local match.

Ohioans who have transportation needs are encouraged to reach out to either their local public transit agency or health department for details specific to their area.

“The goal here is to make sure that any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine has access and can get to the vaccination clinics, no matter where they are,” Bruning said.

