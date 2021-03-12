Open capped enrollment begins next week for Washington Local Schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students who want to attend Washington Local Schools will have the opportunity to register under their capped open enrollment plan starting March 19. Children of district employees, those with grandparents who live in the district, and children of alumni will be given priority in the application process.

“We know that there are students who want opportunities that we have and we are excited to see who they are,” says district superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

Washington Local School has also opened up kindergarten enrollment with a unique incentive. Any kindergarteners living in the district that registers can get six weeks of summer camp for free.

“This is going to save jobs,” says Dr. Anstadt. “This will be the thing that solidifies and levels out our enrollment as we wait through the pandemic for things to get back to normal because things have been rocky here. So this will be one of those things that gets us there.”

Families can print out an application and turn it into the district by the May 21 deadline.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.