Service dog is changing the lives of a Wood County veteran and his family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We all know the saying that a dog is man’s best friend. This story is proof of that.

We met up with Molly the service dog, and her new family, at Woodlands Park in Perrysburg Friday. Robert Conner’s story is like that of so many other men and women who serve our country. After being on the frontlines of wars around the world, he was left battling PTSD.

“I could never go out by myself without looking over my shoulders,” says Conner. “I was hyper-vigilant. I only slept one to two hours a night.”

But that all changed when he met Molly. Even though they’ve only been together since January, it’s easy to see there’s already an unbreakable bond between the two.

“You can’t chisel the smile off my face,” he says. “She’s given me hope. I have not had that in a long time.”

Robert served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years, both active duty and the reserves. He had multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His wife Tiffani says things got worse after each deployment.

“Each time he came home there were more mental health issues,” explains Tiffani. “Things got worse and worse. He was depressed and we weren’t sure if he was even stable in the home. We were never sure how he would react to things.”

Robert took medication and went through a number of different therapies, but Tiffani says nothing seemed to really work until Molly.

Molly is from an organization called K9s for Warriors. Robert went to the Florida facility in January for several weeks of training with his new partner.

“I could not have asked for any other gift,” says Conner, who believes Molly has truly given him a purpose in life and confidence in himself. “They have given me the gift of my life back.”

Robert says his whole family is forever grateful for that.

“I don’t have words to express the joy I feel every morning when I get up just knowing I have a battle buddy to help get me through,” he says.

Robert says Molly got her early training in a prison program before being sent to K9s for Warriors. The cost of her training at K9s for Warriors was paid for by a donor and Robert was able to meet the family that made the donation when he and Molly graduated.

If you’d like to learn more about the work of K9s for Warriors or make a donation, get connected to k9sforwarriors.org.

