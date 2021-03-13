Advertisement

3/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Sunny Sunday; rain, snow, freezing rain possible Monday PM/Tuesday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
No more sunsets before 7pm for the next 7 months! Sunday’s highs will end up much like Saturday’s near 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A wintry mix arrives Monday night into early Tuesday, with slushy snow accumulations below 1/2″ and a light glaze of freezing rain possible so far (temps will be a hair below freezing by daybreak.) We’re back to the mid-50s for St. Patrick’s Day, before another rain/snow mix blows in with gusty winds Thursday.

