BGSU to host memorial service for Stone Foltz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced plans to host a memorial service to honor the life of student Stone Foltz.

BGSU and the Undergraduate Student Government are hosting the memorial service on Sunday, March 14, at 6:30pm. The remembrance will take place outside at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium and will include remarks from President Rodney Rogers, students and friends of Foltz.

Earlier this week, nearly 100 students gathered on BGSU’s campus for a silent protest. Students marched from the Greek Village to McFall Hall, where the office of President Rogers is located, in an effort to demand change following the death of Foltz.

Foltz, 20, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 after an alleged off-campus hazing incident involving alcohol with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

