Advertisement

BGSU to host memorial service for Stone Foltz

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced plans to host a memorial service to honor the life of student Stone Foltz.

BGSU and the Undergraduate Student Government are hosting the memorial service on Sunday, March 14, at 6:30pm. The remembrance will take place outside at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium and will include remarks from President Rodney Rogers, students and friends of Foltz.

Earlier this week, nearly 100 students gathered on BGSU’s campus for a silent protest. Students marched from the Greek Village to McFall Hall, where the office of President Rogers is located, in an effort to demand change following the death of Foltz.

Foltz, 20, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 after an alleged off-campus hazing incident involving alcohol with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

Protesters in Toledo, OH, mark one year since the death of Breonna Taylor
Toledoans demand justice one year after shooting of Breonna Taylor
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
Governor DeWine’s visit to NW Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
3/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo