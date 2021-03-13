Advertisement

Gov. DeWine says he expects to beat May 1 vaccine deadline during stop in Maumee

The governor visited the Lucas County Rec Center to tour the vaccine site.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During a stop in Maumee on Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine said he thinks Ohio can beat President Biden’s proposed deadline for making vaccines available to all adults. The president directed all states to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone by May 1 during his primetime address on Thursday.

The governor did not go into details on when he expects to further open up Ohio’s vaccine eligibility but did say there would be further announcements in the coming days. On Friday, Michigan announced it would be making the vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16 starting on April 5. Currently, vaccines are available to all Ohioans over the aged 50 and over, as well as those with certain pre-existing conditions.

Gov. DeWine was in Maumee to tour the Lucas County Rec Center, a current vaccine clinic that is set to become a mass vaccination site in the coming weeks. According to Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, the site would be capable of administering up to 20,000 vaccines a week at full capacity. At the moment, the county does not have the necessary amount of vaccine to accommodate that number.

The stop was part of a small Saturday tour of vaccine locations, including one in Hancock County earlier in the morning, itself part of a larger tour of vaccine sites across the state. The governor was joined by his wife, the health commissioner, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, State Rep. Theresa Fedor, Lucas County Commissioner Gary L. Byers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

In this March 3, 2010 file photo, Larry Schwartz listens to a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar’s loyalty calls raise concerns
Fauci: COVID guidelines will ease once more get vaccinated
Fauci: COVID guidelines will ease once more get vaccinated
Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Despite Texas rolling back its mandate, private businesses can refuse service to anyone that...
WATCH: Maskless woman taken to ground in trespassing arrest at Texas bank
The first batch of stimulus payments from the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID relief...
Some Americans getting stimulus checks this weekend