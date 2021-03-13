Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday in a statement that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

PREVIOUS STORY:

J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former slugger proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriguez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

___

This story has been corrected to remove an inaccurate reference to Rodriguez’s position on a baseball team.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

In this March 3, 2010 file photo, Larry Schwartz listens to a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar’s loyalty calls raise concerns
Fauci: COVID guidelines will ease once more get vaccinated
Fauci: COVID guidelines will ease once more get vaccinated
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Grammy family: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy win early awards
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police chief says she won’t quit after vigil clashes
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated