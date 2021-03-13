Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County

ALLEN TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - First responders used the jaws of life to free a 19-year-old after a serious crash in Allen Township.

The crash occurred around 2:16am at County Road 140 and State Route 613, according the the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was driving northbound on County Road 140 when he entered the intersection and was stuck by a semi traveling eastbound on State Route 613.

The 19-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and first responders needed to use the jaws of life to free him, according to authorities.

The man was transported by life-flight the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and his condition is not known.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Ed’s Towing and Dick’s Towing all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.