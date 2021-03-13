Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile is facing a citation after allegedly causing a crash between a bicycle and a motorcycle.

It happened at about 4:16 PM Friday, March 12, 2021, on North Main Street and South Cliff Drive in Findlay.

According to a news release from Findlay Police, the juvenile, who was not identified, attempted to cross N. Main from a private drive when he or she rode a bicycle into the path of an oncoming 2003 Suzuki GSX and the two collided.

The motorcyclist was identified as 36-year-old woman from Lima. She and the juvenile on the bicycle were both taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries described by police as non life-threatening.

Officers issued a citation to the juvenile for Failure To Yield at a Point Other Than Roadway,

