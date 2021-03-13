Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the east side. A call for a person shot came in just before 6:00 Saturday evening in the 400 block of Third Street near Steadman.

A Toledo Police sergeant on the scene confirms with 13abc that one male has been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple police officers are on scene outside of a home in that area. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.