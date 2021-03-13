Advertisement

Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street

Police confirm one person has been shot at the location
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.(wtvg)
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the east side. A call for a person shot came in just before 6:00 Saturday evening in the 400 block of Third Street near Steadman.

A Toledo Police sergeant on the scene confirms with 13abc that one male has been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple police officers are on scene outside of a home in that area. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

Protesters in Toledo, OH, mark one year since the death of Breonna Taylor
Toledoans demand justice one year after shooting of Breonna Taylor
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
Governor DeWine’s visit to NW Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
3/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo