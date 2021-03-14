2020 The Lost Year: Fine Dining

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the pandemic, many restaurants made a shift to focus on curbside and carryout, but the fine dining experience is one you can’t replicate at home. That experience is what the owner of Mancy’s Steakhouse says carried his business through the first 12 months of the COVID-19 protocols.

“When we had 11, 12 weeks that we were shut down, ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to compete? How are we going to make our guests feel safe in our restaurants?’ And we’ve really re-engineered and re-tooled all of our restaurants. All of my brothers and cousins have done the same thing.” explains Gus Mancy, who is the 3rd generation owner of Mancy’s Steakhouse.

His time at the helm of the family business was hit by the global pandemic. Gus is on the board of the Ohio Restaurant Association, where he stays ahead of trends on the state level.

For example, Mancy’s Steakhouse has plexiglass barriers at the bar and between booths in the numerous dining rooms. Tables are also spaced at a safe distance from one another. Also, even with fine dining, carryout has become part of the routine.

“We were doing just a little bit of carryout, but now even the last few nights, carryout’s 20, 30, or 40 dinners per evening before even we get going,” said Gus.

In September 2021, Mancy’s Steakhouse will celebrate 100 years in Toledo. Gus Mancy says he hopes people will make a return to the signature fine dining establishment that has served the community for a full century and beyond.

