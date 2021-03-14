2020 The Lost Year: Igloos helped restaurants expand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re unique, but all the same.

They’re also catching on.

Plastic igloos security bolted to the ground are one way for a restaurant to expand its footprint beyond its four walls. The domes also offer COVID-safe dining for small groups during the pandemic.

Hamburger Mary's at The Docks has two igloos. (Tony Geftos)

“It is an opportunity to dine with 6 to 8 people that you’re comfortable with, that you’ve had experiences with, that you know. And then you can basically be separated from everyone else,” explains John Onsa, Director of Food & Beverage at the Renaissance Toledo where The Heights installed three igloos on the rooftop deck of the 12th floor restaurant.

The Heights on top of Renaissance Toledo has three igloos on its balcony. (Tony Geftos)

The igloos have been catching on for several years, according to some local restauranteurs who say the novelty dining experience was gaining popularity in larger metropolitan areas. Now, you can spot igloos all over, and they’re likely to return again after each Summer.

The Blarney has four igloos on its enclosed patio. Some of the igloos are sponsored by local businesses. (Tony Geftos)

“Every Fall and Winter people love being out here,” explains Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney where there are four igloos in the outside enclosed patio. “I mean, it is pretty cool. You know, you’re out here, it’s snowing out, and you can have some beers or drinks. I’ve seen families coming out here with their kids, you know, just to get out of the house and get away.”

Several igloos at The Blarney are sponsored by businesses, which is another way the restaurant gathered support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.