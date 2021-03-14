Advertisement

3/14: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Cooler/breezy Monday; rain/snow/freezing rain arrive near sunset
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
Our quiet weather pattern will come to an abrupt halt Monday, with highs barely making 40 if at all. Wet snowflakes mix in with rain near sunset -- and a glaze of freezing rain is possible overnight, mostly along/north of the state line. That activity will end before noon Tuesday, and whatever small accumulations we may get will quickly melt with highs near 50 degrees. St. Patrick’s Day will deliver lots of sun and highs in the mid-50s, before Thursday ushers in plenty more rain and northeast wind (gusting to 40 mph).

