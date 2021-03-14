Advertisement

Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

By KOKH and KTUL Staff
Mar. 14, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/KTUL) - A high school basketball announcer has issued an apology for broadcasting racist comments he made after one team decided to kneel during the national anthem.

Matt Rowan, an announcer with the National Federation of High School Network, came under fire for comments made Thursday night during an Oklahoma high school basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City.

During the national anthem, the Norman team took a knee, and Rowan, who believed his microphone was off at the time, directed hate speech, including the N-word, toward the team.

Rowan released a statement Friday night, saying he has Type 1 diabetes, and during the game, his blood sugar level was spiking. He says when that happens, he becomes disoriented and often says things that are not appropriate.

He says he is “embarrassed and disappointed” by the incident and apologized to the team, their families, coaches and schools.

The NFHS Network released a statement saying it’s cut ties with the broadcasting crew involved.

The Oklahoma City Chapter of Black Lives Matter is not satisfied with Rowan’s explanation, and they are demanding change from the state athletic association, who is investigating the incident.

“Are they going to work on changing the system that does not protect Black and brown students? That’s my question, and that’s what I’m asking for. That’s what we’re demanding. That is justice. That’s what that would look like,” said Sheri Dickerson, executive director of the chapter.

Copyright 2021 KOKH, KTUL via CNN Newsource.

