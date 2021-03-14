High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Cleveland woman is expected to face charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-sped chase in Ottawa County.

It started Saturday afternoon just after 1:30. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a driver on SR-2 near SR 358 due to a lack of visible license plate. A Sergeant says the driver did not stop, instead she accelerated reaching speeds of 104 mph. The driver continued speeding onto SR-53, driving across multiple lanes of traffic and running a stop sign. The driver then went into the path of the deputy. The deputy hit the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to hit a guardrail.

Deputies say the driver tried to take off again and hit the cruiser before continuing into Port Clinton. The woman ran multiple stop lights at a high rate of speed through town before crashing into a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and 2nd Street.

The suspect, Jade Petitto, from Cleveland was taken into custody at gunpoint. Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect, has no valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Cuyahoga County. After searching her vehicle, deputies found drugs and credit cards belonging to other people. The suspect is facing multiple charges including failure to comply with an officer and felonious assault. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

