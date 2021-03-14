Advertisement

High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph

A deputy tried to spot a driver for no visible license plate and the driver took off
File: Police cruiser
File: Police cruiser(WITN)
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Cleveland woman is expected to face charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-sped chase in Ottawa County.

It started Saturday afternoon just after 1:30. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a driver on SR-2 near SR 358 due to a lack of visible license plate. A Sergeant says the driver did not stop, instead she accelerated reaching speeds of 104 mph. The driver continued speeding onto SR-53, driving across multiple lanes of traffic and running a stop sign. The driver then went into the path of the deputy. The deputy hit the suspect’s vehicle, causing it to hit a guardrail.

Deputies say the driver tried to take off again and hit the cruiser before continuing into Port Clinton. The woman ran multiple stop lights at a high rate of speed through town before crashing into a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and 2nd Street.

The suspect, Jade Petitto, from Cleveland was taken into custody at gunpoint. Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect, has no valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Cuyahoga County. After searching her vehicle, deputies found drugs and credit cards belonging to other people. The suspect is facing multiple charges including failure to comply with an officer and felonious assault. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
Juvenile cited in crash involving bicycle and motorcycle
car crash
Jaws of life used to free 19-year-old from crash in Hancock County
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side.
Toledo Police investigate shooting on Third Street
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
Sir Maejor Page indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Latest News

Protesters in Toledo, OH, mark one year since the death of Breonna Taylor
Toledoans demand justice one year after shooting of Breonna Taylor
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
Governor DeWine’s visit to NW Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics
3/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo