Pub opened one day after statewide shutdown in 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new building in Toledo’s new Marina district houses The Old Bag of Nails Pub where they’re known for serving fish & chips.

The restaurant is part of a chain based out of Columbus. It was set to open March 16, 2020.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub is known for its fish & chips. (Tony Geftos)

Instead, on March 15, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the statewide shutdown for all in-house dining at bars and restaurants across the state due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The shutdown came just before we were supposed to, the day before we were supposed to open, so we didn’t open. We went through training, had everybody ready to go and then, nope,” said General Manager Don Goodwin.

Goodwin explains The Old Bag of Nails did open on its planned launch date, but only to serve carryout and delivery through Doordash. By late Spring of 2020, the restrictions loosened and customers could check out The Old Bag of Nails Pub in person. Those customers, Goodwin says, kept The Old Bag of Nails in business.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub is primed for social distancing with a spacious dining area. (Tony Geftos)

“We’re definitely optimistic.” said Goodwin. “We keep doing better and better and hopefully it’ll keep going through this next year and things’ll ease up and we’ll be able to do even more than we did last year.”

The general manager also credits the patio and spacious dining room, which is primed for social distancing, for helping to carry the restaurant through the first 12 months of the pandemic and beyond.

