3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash involving two vehicles. The accident happened at the intersection of Hill Avenue and Richards Road in Toledo.

Toledo Fire and Rescue had to cut one of the vehicles involved to get people out. Three people were in the crash and al three people were taken to the hospital.

Police on the scene describe the injuries as “non-life threatening.” A cause of this crash is still under investigation.

