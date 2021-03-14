Toledoans demand justice one year after shooting of Breonna Taylor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Calls for justice for Breonna Taylor continue to echo in towns across the country on the one year anniversary of her death.

Taylor, 26, of Louisville, KY, was shot by police who were executing a no-knock narcotics warrant at her home while she and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in bed. Taylor was shot and killed by an officer.

None of the officers involved was charged in the death of Taylor, who was an EMT. However, three have since been fired from the Louisville Police force. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment.

On March 13, 2021, one year after the death of Taylor, Toledoans with New Order National Human Rights Organization held signs and chanted for justice at the corner of Monroe and Detroit.

“She could’ve been any one of our nieces. She could’ve been somebody’s mother. She was a medic, she was a hardworking citizen, and she didn’t deserve what she got. And today, we’re celebrating her, honoring her, and seeking justice for her.” said Siti Dotson-Chambers, President of the Toledo Chapter of New Order National Human Rights Organization.

She and others across the country are calling for more to be done in Taylor’s murder investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.