Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in critical condition following a Sunday night shooting in central Toledo.

Police said the call came in around 6:49 p.m. Sunday for a woman shot in the 1400 block of Vance Street, now identified as 52-year-old Tonetta Pryor. Officers found Pryor suffering from a single gunshot wound on the porch of the Vance Street home but investigators believe she was shot in a nearby alley. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Toledo Police officers on the scene did not release a description of the suspect. At last check, no one was in custody, but police told 13abc neither the victim nor the suspect live in the area where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.