Advocates want to allow surveillance cameras in long-term care facilities to protect elderly

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After failing to get the measure passed in the Ohio Legislature last year, proponents of Esther’s Law are making a push again this year, highlighting the strain put on the elderly and their families during the pandemic.

Esther’s Law would allow residents to install cameras in their rooms, so loved ones could monitor them from outside their long term care facilities.

“With everything that has happed in the last year we can not let this happen again. We must do something to protect our elderly and not let nursing homes use infections as a way to stop family visits. Cameras in long term care facilities would have been a huge help, and we are just beginning to find out what happened to our loved ones during the shutdown,” advocate Steve Piskor said. “There is far more than loneliness that happens, and loneliness has never been an issue to residents before. The abuse must stop, and ignoring it will only continue the abuse.”

The legislation was resubmitted into Ohio Senate Bill 58 by Senators Nicki Antonio and Andrew Brenner.

Representatives Juanita Brent and Jeff Crossman reintroduced Esther’s Law in Ohio House Bill 78, where it awaits sponsor testimony.

