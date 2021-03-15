Advertisement

Advocates want to allow surveillance cameras in long-term care facilities to protect elderly

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After failing to get the measure passed in the Ohio Legislature last year, proponents of Esther’s Law are making a push again this year, highlighting the strain put on the elderly and their families during the pandemic.

Esther’s Law would allow residents to install cameras in their rooms, so loved ones could monitor them from outside their long term care facilities. 

“With everything that has happed in the last year we can not let this happen again. We must do something to protect our elderly and not let nursing homes use infections as a way to stop family visits. Cameras in long term care facilities would have been a huge help, and we are just beginning to find out what happened to our loved ones during the shutdown,” advocate Steve Piskor said. “There is far more than loneliness that happens, and loneliness has never been an issue to residents before.  The abuse must stop, and ignoring it will only continue the abuse.”

The legislation was resubmitted into Ohio Senate Bill 58 by Senators Nicki Antonio and Andrew Brenner.

Representatives Juanita Brent and Jeff Crossman reintroduced Esther’s Law in Ohio House Bill 78, where it awaits sponsor testimony.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
DeWine visit to northwest Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

Sue says Dennis went out of his way to be kind when she was at The Toledo Clinic
Powerful lesson for everyone in the story of a worker at The Toledo Clinic
Stars Toledo youth resource center
New youth resource center to open in Toledo
Wood County Courthouse
BGSU’s Falcon Cam returns
We're looking back at the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Ohio and where we go from...
COVID-19: One Year Later