BGSU’s Falcon Cam returns

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University’s Falcon Cam is back!

BG’s pair of Falcons are nesting atop the Wood County Courthouse clock tower waiting for their eggs to hatch. The Peregrine Falcons have returned to the same spot to nest for the last decade.

This year, the live stream continues thanks to a partnership between BGSU and the Wood County Commissioners.

Peregrine Falcon eggs typically hatch in about 33 days, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

