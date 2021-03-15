Advertisement

FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia

A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020,...
A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Officials have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the bombing in which he was killed, but the motive has remained elusive.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle in a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI said Monday in closing out the investigation into the blast.

The FBI statement sets out to resolve some of the lingering mysteries of an explosion that initially perplexed investigators and the public because it appeared to lack an obvious motive or fit a clear profile. Though the blast damaged dozens of buildings, it took place early on a holiday morning well before downtown streets would be bustling with activity and was preceded by a recorded announcement warning anyone in the area that a bomb would soon detonate.

The FBI concluded that the bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, chose the location and timing so that it would be impactful while still minimizing the likelihood of “undue injury.”

Police were responding to a report of shots on the morning of Christmas Day when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Then, inexplicably, the audio switched to a recording of Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” shortly before the blast. Three people were injured and several dozen buildings were damaged.

The report found that Warner acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life, driven in part by his longtime beliefs in several “eccentric” conspiracy theories and paranoia as well as “the loss of stabilizing anchors and deteriorating interpersonal relationships.” The Associated Press has previously reported that investigators scrutinized Warner’s interest in conspiracy theories after being told by some of the people they interviewed that he believed shape-shifting reptiles take on a human form to gain control over society and that he discussed taking trips to hunt aliens.

Despite online speculation that Warner may have been motivated by conspiracy theories about 5G technology, given the proximity of the explosion to an AT&T building and the resulting havoc to cellphone service in the area, FBI spokesperson Joel Siskovic said the investigation found no indication that AT&T had anything to do with Warner’s selection of the location. The FBI statement also said the investigation determined that Warner’s actions were not related to terrorism.

“The FBI’s analysis did not reveal indications of a broader ideological motive to use violence to bring about social or political change, nor does it reveal indications of a specific personal grievance focused on individuals or entities in and around the location of the explosion,” the FBI said.

Investigators conducted more than 250 interviews and combed through more than 2,500 tips, the FBI said. Authorities were able to identify Warner through DNA recovered from the blast site, quickly zeroing in on him as the culprit and concluding early on that he had acted alone.

Even if Warner didn’t leave behind a clear motive, he did take steps in the weeks leading up to the bombing that suggested he didn’t expect to survive. For instance, he gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer — though it was not clear if he did — and signed a document that transferred his home in a longtime Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return. He told an employer he was retiring.

A neighbor who made small talk with Warner about the upcoming Christmas holiday later recalled to the AP that Warner said something to the effect of, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”

Law enforcement actions received scrutiny in the days after the bombing when it was revealed that Nashville police in 2019 had visited Warner’s home after his girlfriend reported that he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence. But the police did not make contact with him or see inside his RV.

Nearly three months after the explosion, the blast site still remains closed off to traffic and Nashville’s bustling tourists. Boarded-up windows now decorate the Civil War-era buildings along the historic Second Avenue street for several blocks. Chain-link fences line the street while cleanup efforts continue, signaling many more weeks, if not months, of repairs before businesses can start reopening.

___

Associated Press writer Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tenn., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
DeWine visit to northwest Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Sue says Dennis went out of his way to be kind when she was at The Toledo Clinic
Powerful lesson for everyone in the story of a worker at The Toledo Clinic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot