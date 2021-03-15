Funds available for Michiganders to pay winter heating bills

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Michigan have kicked off a public campaign to make residents aware of federal, state, and local funds to help pay winter heating bills.

Consumers Energy and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are both reaching out to the public, promoting resources to help Michiganders. People who are struggling with energy bills should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state. They can also go to the 2-1-1 website.

Other ways to get help include:

Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) on the MI Bridges webpage

Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements.

Apply for a Home Heating Credit via the Michigan Department of Treasury’s website

Consumers Energy alone has provided $15 million since last fall to help customers pay bills. In all, the company and its charitable foundation have provided more than $21 million to support customers and communities with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

