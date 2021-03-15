Advertisement

Funds available for Michiganders to pay winter heating bills

Heating costs.
Heating costs.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Michigan have kicked off a public campaign to make residents aware of federal, state, and local funds to help pay winter heating bills.

Consumers Energy and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are both reaching out to the public, promoting resources to help Michiganders. People who are struggling with energy bills should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state. They can also go to the 2-1-1 website.

Other ways to get help include:

Consumers Energy alone has provided $15 million since last fall to help customers pay bills. In all, the company and its charitable foundation have provided more than $21 million to support customers and communities with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
DeWine visit to northwest Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

Sue says Dennis went out of his way to be kind when she was at The Toledo Clinic
Powerful lesson for everyone in the story of a worker at The Toledo Clinic
Stars Toledo youth resource center
New youth resource center to open in Toledo
Advocates want to allow surveillance cameras in long-term care facilities to protect elderly
Wood County Courthouse
BGSU’s Falcon Cam returns
We're looking back at the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Ohio and where we go from...
COVID-19: One Year Later