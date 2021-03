TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is hosting a food distribution event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the TPPA building, 1947 Franklin Ave.

Participants must be at least 18-years-old and have a valid state I.D.

For more information, visit the website at www.grandlodgefoodpantry.org.

